Edo State Command, Nigeria Immigration Service Says No Hiding Place For Illegal Migrants In The State

Edo State command of the Nigeria Immigration Service has re-echoed their readiness to check the influx of illegal migrants into Edo state.

State comptroller Immigration Service, Dari Adi in an interview said illegal migrants have been identified as threat to security of Edo State and the country at large.

Reported by Aigboje Ikhouria

