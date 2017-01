Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has emphasized the need for improved welfare to soldiers and the bereaved families of departed soldiers during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the National Museum and Monument, Oba Ovonramen Square, Benin City.

Wellington Akodeja reports that the ceremony featured the laying of wreaths at the cenotaph by dignitaries including Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, military and para-military officers.

