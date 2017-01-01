ITV mobile app
Edo State Govt. Ban Tax Collection By Private Bodies

Edo State Govt. Ban Tax Collection By Private Bodies

January 1, 2017

All forms of tax collection by private bodies in Edo State have been prohibited.

The State Governor, Godwin Obaseki made the pronouncement today in a New Year message to the people of the state.

Reported by Thomas Sadoh

