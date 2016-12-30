ITV mobile app
Edo State Police Command Assures Residents Of Secured New Year Celebration

December 30, 2016

Edo State Police Command has assured of its readiness to ensure a crime free New Year celebration across the state.

Aigboje Ikhuoria reports that Edo State Police Commissioner, Haliru Gwandu said the police is battle ready and equipped to curb crime before and during the New Year celebration.

