Edo State Police Command Confirms Death Of Two Persons In Cult Clash In Benin City

Two suspected cultists have been confirmed dead after recent clash between rival cult groups in the state.

Edo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Haliru Gwandu who disclosed this, said fifty-one suspects are currently in police custody in connection with cult related crisis in the state.

Wellington Akodeja reports that a young man who narrowly escaped death in the hands of suspected cultists in Ugbogui Community has also cried out for help owing to the menace of cultists.

