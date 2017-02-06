ITV mobile app
Edo tribunal suspends sitting as parties bicker over witness

Edo tribunal suspends sitting as parties bicker over witness

February 6, 2017

Sitting at the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal suffered a setback on Monday as parties were divided over who the tribunal should admit as witnesses.

Best Mbiere reports that the tribunal had no choice than to adjourn till tomorrow since parties could not come to a compromise, on the issue.

