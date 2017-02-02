Edo tribunal warns defence counsel against intimidation of witnesses
February 2, 2017
The Edo State Governorship Election Tribunal has warned against verbal attack and intimidation of witnesses at the tribunal.
Best Mbiere reports that the Chairman of the tribunal Justice Ahmed Badamusi handed down the warning as the tribunal admitted more witnesses.
