EFCC boss hails officers who recovered over $9m from Ex-NNPC GMD

Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu has commended Mr. Adamu Dan Musa, the Commission’s head of operations in Kano Zonal Office, who led a team that recovered over nine point eight million dollars from the residence of a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Andrew Yakubu in Kaduna.

Mr. Magu speaking after the Commission’s monthly keep fit programme today urged all staff of the Commission to be dedicated to their jobs as only diligence, professionalism and uncommon courage would be rewarded with promotion.

He said the officer and his team demonstrated courage, professionalism and integrity in executing the raid that yielded the astounding discovery.

He called on staff of the Commission to emulate the team as the EFCC is poised to take the fight against corruption to new heights.

The EFCC boss also used the opportunity to clarify the misleading information in a release by the Police Service Commission, concerning the promotion of six policemen for outstanding performance.

Comments

comments