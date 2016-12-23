egypt-delays-un-resolution-on-israel-as-trump-raises-concerns

Egypt has suddenly delayed a vote on its UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank as Donald Trump made his opposition clear.

A US official told Newsmen that it had been considering an abstention, which would have allowed the motion to pass.

Israel then contacted Donald Trump’s transition team to intervene. Egypt’s resolution called for Israel to stop building new settlements, which it said breached international law.

It was to have been voted on in the UN Security Council on Thursday, but Egypt withdrew it hours before the meeting was due to start.

The United States, which holds a veto at Security Council, has traditionally sheltered Israel from condemnatory resolutions by voting them down.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr. Trump had urged the Security Council to defeat the resolution.

In a statement, the US president-elect said peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations. Egyptian President Abdel al-Sisi also spoke to Mr. Trump by telephone.

In a statement, Mr. Sisi’s office said the two leaders had agreed the new US administration should be given a chance to deal with the issue.

Mr. Trump takes over as US president on twentieth January.

However, four other members of the Security Council warned that if Egypt did not press ahead with its resolution, other member states would do so.

