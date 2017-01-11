Wednesday, January 11, 2017
El-Rufai announces arrest of alleged masterminds in Kaduna killings

El-Rufai announces arrest of alleged masterminds in Kaduna killings

January 11, 2017

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has announced the arrest of the alleged masterminds of the attacks in the southern part of Kaduna State.

Governor El-Rufai revealed this when he visited the state Commissioner of Police.

He said his administration would ensure that all those involved in the attacks in the region are prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The Nigerian military on the other hand, embarked on a cross border patrol of Plateau and Kaduna states to prevent any spillover of recent attacks in the region.

A joint security operative with the special task force, Operation Safe Haven, is doing this in collaboration with One Division Command of the Nigerian Army to also build confidence among the affected communities that peace has returned to.

