Emir Of Kano Expresses Worry At Fortunes Of Education In Northern Nigeria

Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi the second has said that he is worried over the backwardness of the Northwest and the Northeast in community healthcare delivery and education.

According to him, the two zones have remained the most backward for a decade.

Speaking at the Aminu Dabo College of Health Science and Technology, Kano, where he inaugurated a state-of-the-art health science laboratory named after him, the emir urged the rich in the North to invest in health and education.

He said the two regions have what he described multi-dimensional index of poverty, due to their inability to measure up with other regions in terms of healthcare delivery and education.

The elite, Emir Sanusi said, should unite to drag the North out of its socio-economic problems.

The monarch described healthcare delivery and education as very important to human development, just as he called on politicians, businessmen and northern elite to encourage education and community health programmes through donation and award of scholarships.

He, however, commended the proprietor of the College, Aminu Abubakar Dabo, for his foresight and service to humanity through investment in programmes that have direct impact on human development.

Comments

comments