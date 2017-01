The Esama of Benin and Honorary Romanian Consul to Edo and Delta States, His Excellency, Sir, Chief, Doctor Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion this morning held a grand reception for dignitaries and guests, who attended the early morning dew thanksgiving service in his honour at numbers one to thirteen, Okada Avenue, GRA., Benin City.

Pius Nsogho reports that dignitaries from all walks of life savoured the rich hospitality of the House of Igbinedion.

