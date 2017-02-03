EU Summit Seeks Action-Plan With Libya Over Migrant Crisis

European Union leaders are to meet in Malta to discuss how to stem the influx of migrants from North Africa and the Middle East.

The summit comes after Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said he had reached a deal with Libya on how to stop migrants from setting sail for Europe.

He pledged more funds and training to Libya to tackle people smugglers. Hundreds of thousands of migrants each year try to reach Europe. Many of them drown while crossing the Mediterranean.

On Thursday, Italy’s coastguard said more than 1,750 migrants had been rescued in the Mediterranean within 24 hours.

Since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has lacked any effective central government and security has been in the hands of various local factions. People smugglers have found it easy to operate in the country.

The leaders of twenty eight EU member states will discuss the migrant crisis in Malta’s capital Valletta later on Friday.

According to reports, the new plan is to deal with the issue at source by co-operating with the Libyan coastguard to shut down people smuggling routes.

Ahead of the gathering, EU Council President Donald Tusk said that breaking smuggling rings and stopping perilous sea journeys is the only way to stop people dying in the desert and at sea, and this is also the only way to gain control over migration in Europe.

Comments

comments