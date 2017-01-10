Europe Cold Weather Death Toll Rises

More than twenty people are now known to have died as icy temperatures continue to grip much of Europe.

Ten people died of cold in Poland on Sunday. Sharon Ajayi reports that the bodies of three migrants, two Iraqi and one Somali, were found near the Turkish-Bulgarian border.

Deaths have been reported in Italy, the Czech Republic, Russia and Ukraine.

Dozens of flights have been halted. In Turkey, the Bosphorus is closed to shipping after a snowstorm. Even Greece’s islands are covered in snow.

In Serbia, all river transport is suspended on the Danube. The Medecins Sans Frontieres aid organisation said it was “very concerned about the thousands of vulnerable people across the continent in danger and stuck in undignified conditions”.

It said “of particular concern are the 2,000 people living in informal settlements in Belgrade where temperatures are currently reaching -20C .

It added that the majority of them were young people from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq and Syria.

In Athens, the temperature failed to rise above 0C over the weekend and many of the islands were covered in snow. Some of the Greek islands are home to thousands of migrants and many are being moved to temporary housing and heated tents.

Homeless hostels in Italy are opening their doors day and night as the weather has been blamed for the deaths of seven people, five of them living out in the open. Airports in Sicily, Bari and Brindisi closed over the weekend.

In Russia, Moscow experienced its coldest Orthodox Christmas in 120 years on 7 January.

Dozens of flights have been cancelled or delayed in the capital.

Comments

comments