One Sunday Osato, a father of triplets who lost his wife during child birth has appealed for assistance from the public, government and corporate bodies to enable him run the upkeep of the children.

Efosa Uwangue reports that Mr. Osato has been facing untold hardship as he finds it difficult to take care of the children as he has no steady source of income, having lost his job few months ago.

Mr. Sunday Osato, was at the corporate headquarters of ITV/Radio.

Comments

comments