Federal Government Appeals To Three Striking Unions In Universities

The Federal Government has pleaded with the three striking non-teaching staff unions in the universities to suspend their action in the interest of the nation.

The three University unions, the National Association of Academic Technologists, Non Academic Staff Union and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, yesterday, started a five-day warning strike over the inability of Federal Government to implement the 2009 Agreements with the unions.

The Joint Action Committee, of the unions in a statement said the warning strike became necessary to make government take necessary action to fully implement the 2009 FGN and Non-Teaching Staff Unions Agreements it freely entered into with the unions.

However, the Federal Government through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige in a statement appealed to the three unions to suspend their action in the interest of the nation.

The Minister assured that the Federal Government is ready and willing to fully dialogue with the Unions, operating under the umbrella of Joint Action Committee, adding that Government has already opened an unhindered channel of communication with all stakeholders and shall maintain it.

