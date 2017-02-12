Federal Government Recovers Looted Funds Through Whistle-Blower Policy

The Federal Government says it has made multiple recoveries of looted funds totaling one hundred and fifty-one million dollars and eight billion naira through the Whistle-Blower Policy.

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement, said the recovered funds does not include the nine point two million dollar found with a former Group Managing Director of NNPC, Andrew Yakubu, adding that it was a recovery made through whistle blowing.

Giving the break down, the Minister said the biggest money recovered is one hundred and thirty-six point six million dollars from an account in a commercial bank, where the money was allegedly kept under a fake account name.

He said another seven billion Naira and fifteen million dollars were recovered from a second person, while yet another one billion Naira was gotten from a third suspect.

Although the Minister did not mention the actual persons involved, he said the government is making tremendous progress through the Whistle-Blower Policy.

Comments

comments