Federal Government To Sack Teachers Without Professional Certificate

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Professor Olusegun Ajiboye has warned that the Federal Government will not allow any teacher without the professional ‎certificate of the council to teach beyond 2017.

Professor Ajiboye, who made this known in Ibadan, explained that the policy was part of the three-year Ministerial Strategic Plan designed by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

He said the council would stop the present form of registration that did not entail any examination at the end of May 2017, while the first professional qualifying examination of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria would take place at the end of September 2017.

According to Professor Ajiboye, the policy was designed to fully professionalise teaching in Nigeria and ensure that only those who are qualified to teach are employed by the government for quality assurance.

While noting that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would not joke with professionalism in the teaching profession, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer added that teachers who registered on or before May thirty-one, 2017, ‎ would be exempted from the qualifying examinations.

Comments

comments