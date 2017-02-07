Federal Govt. Drops Charges Against Supreme Court Registrar And Two Others

The Federal Government has withdrawn the two point two billion Naira fraud charges, filed against the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Mr. Ahmed Gambo Saleh and two others, before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr. Saleh was to be arraigned alongside Muhammed Abdulrahaman Sharif and Rilwanu Lawal before Justice Abba Bello Mohammed, on a nine-count charge bordering on diversion of two point two billion Naira public fund, Criminal Breach of Trust and taking bribe from Supreme Court contractors to the tune of seventy-four point four million Naira.

They were billed to be arraigned on November seventeen, 2016 but the arraignment could not hold as one of the defendants, Muhammed Abdulrahaman Sharif was absent in the court due to an undisclosed ailment.

However, at the resumed proceedings today, counsel to the Federal Government, Mrs. Hajara Yusuf informed the court that she has been directed to withdraw the charges against all the defendants, but did not disclose the reason for the withdrawal of charges.

The presiding judge, Justice Abba-Bello Mohammed struck out the charges.

