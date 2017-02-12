ITV mobile app
FG Appeal To South African Government To Stop Killing Nigerians

February 12, 2017

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri, has appealed to the South African government to stop the extra judicial killing of Nigerians in that counrty.

She made the appeal when she visited the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria in Abuja, Mr. Lulu Louis.

The Presidential aide lamented that over one hundred Nigerians have been executed by South African policemen in the last two years.

Mrs. Dabiri further stated that majority of the executions were extrajudicial.

Responding, the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria in Abuja, Mr. Lulu Louis gave an assurance of his government’s determination to ensure justice for the families of the victims.

