FG Begins Payment Of Five Thousand Naira To Poor Nigerians

January 3, 2017

The Federal Government has commenced payment of five thousand naira monthly stipends as promised to poor Nigerians during the electioneering campaign.

The Programme is also a part of the Conditional Cash Transfer of the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes, for which five hundred billion naira was appropriated in the 2016 national budget.

A statement from the office of the Vice President disclosed that aside the N-Power jobs where graduates and other participants in the Programme are paid thirty thousand naira per month, the Conditional Cash Transfer also targets one million Nigerians who would receive five thousand naira monthly payments as a form of social safety net.

The statement said nine states are mapped out for coverage in this first batch and many of the beneficiaries were reported to have started receiving payments.

The states are Borno, Kwara, Bauchi, Cross Rivers, Niger, Kogi, Oyo, Ogun and Ekiti.

According to the statement, the nine pilot states were chosen because they have an existing Social Register that successfully identified the most vulnerable and poorest Nigerians through a tried and tested community based targeting method working with the World Bank.

