Thursday, December 22, 2016
FG declares 3-day public holiday to mark Christmas, New Year

December 21, 2016

The federal government has declared Monday, Twenty six and Tuesday, Twenty seven, December 2016, as public holidays to mark the Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations.

Similarly, Monday, January Second, 2017, is to be marked as holiday to usher in the New Year respectively.

A statement signed by Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Interior said the Minister, General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, retired, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, enjoined all Christians and Nigerians, in general, to remain committed and supportive of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, in his sustained efforts towards building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation.

General Dambazau, retired also urged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity and peaceful co-existence across the country.

The Minister wishes all Nigerians at home and abroad, a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year 2017.

