FG inaugurates new passport office in Kano

The Federal Government has inaugurated a new ultra-modern Passport Processing Office in Kano State as part of plans to bring immigration services closer to Nigerians.

Minister of Interior, Lieutenant-General Abdulrahman Dambazau, retired, said the measure is part of plans to decentralise the operations of the Nigeria Immigration Service and ensure better service delivery.

He said the new edifice would also compliment operations of the old passport office which has been overstretched. The Minister assured of ongoing plans to inaugurate more passport offices across the country in order to ensure efficient service delivery.

On his part, Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service, Mr Muhammad Babandede also assured of efficient service delivery to Nigerians and foreigners. He said the Service would continue to work with state governments and relevant stakeholders to improve its operations.

