FG Set To Embark On Nationwide Demolition Of Structures Under High Tension Cables

The Federal Government says it will soon embark on a nationwide demolition of structures built under high tension cables in order to forestall deaths resulting from electrocution, with Cross River as a pilot state.

Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola disclosed this to journalists in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, while on a visit to victims of Thursday’s tragedy at a football viewing Centre.

The Minister was represented by the Managing Director, Nigerian Electricity Management Service Agency, Peter Ewesor, to carry out a thorough investigation to ascertain what could have led to the disaster and proffer safety measures to avoid a recurrence.

The group also proceeded to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital where most of the victims are presently undergoing treatment.

