FIFA Set To Host Inaugural Edition Of Best FIFA Football Award Slated For Monday

FIFA is set to recognise the world’s best football players and coaches in its inaugural edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards slated for tomorrow.

The winners will be presented with the new FIFA iconic platinum trophies. Zurich’s TPC studios will host the awards, with the winners of each category decided by the global football community.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has already won Ballon D’Or will contest for the Best FIFA Men’s Player Award with Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

Melanie Behringer, Carli Lloyd and Marta are in contention for the Best FIFA Women’s Player Award.

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award has three nominees: Claudio Ranieri, Fernando Santos and Zinedine Zidane, while FIFA Women’s Coach Award has Jill Ellis, Silvia Neid and Pia Sundhage as nominees.

Other awards according to FIFA are: The FIFA Puskás Award 2016 (Nominees: Marlone, Daniuska Rodriguez and Mohd Faiz Subri), The FIFA Fair Play Award and The FIFA Fan Award (Nominees: ADO Den Haag supporters, Borussia Dortmund-Liverpool supporters and Iceland supporters)

