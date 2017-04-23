ITV mobile app
First Civilian Governor Of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke Dies At Sixty-Two

First Civilian Governor Of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke Dies At Sixty-Two

The first civilian governor of Osun State and serving senator, Isiaka Adeleke, has died at the age of sixty-two.

He died in the early hours of today at a private hospital in Osogbo after succumbing to a protracted ailment.

Senator Adeleke, who is a two-term senator, won the Osun West senatorial seat on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party in 2007.

He, however, defected from the PDP in the build up to the 2015 general elections and won again on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

