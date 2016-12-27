Flight Data Recorder Of Russian Military Airliner Located

The flight data recorder of the Russian military airliner which crashed in the Black Sea on Sunday has been located.

It is the first black box to be found from the Tu-154 jet, which came down with the loss of all ninety two passengers and crew.

There have been few clues as to the cause of the crash although Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov has played down the possibility of a bomb attack.

He reiterated that investigators were looking into whether pilot error or a technical fault might have brought down the aircraft.

A source close to the investigation told newsmen that the plane may have been overloaded.

An audio recording played on Russian media and said to be of the final conversation between air traffic controllers and the plane reveals no sign of any difficulties.

The Tupolev airliner involved in the crash was an old model no longer flown by air lines in Russia but still used by the military.

The flight had originated in Moscow and landed in Sochi for refuelling.

It was carrying 64 members of the famed Alexandrov military music ensemble, as well as one of Russia’s best-known humanitarian figures, known as Dr Liza, executive director of the Fair Aid charity.

