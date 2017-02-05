Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori Arrives Oghara

Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria, a day after his asset confiscation hearing began in the UK.

James Ibori arrived Abuja airport this morning at about five thirty into the hands of the operatives of the Department of State Service where he was interrogated on the orders of Director-General Lawan Daura.

The former governor arrived the Benin airport in a private plane in the afternoon en-route his hometown Oghara in Ethiope East Local Government Area. At the time of this report, massive crowd of supporters, admirers and politicians and his kinsmen gave the former Delta State governor a warm welcome.

