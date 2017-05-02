Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Seeks Independence Of Anti-Graft Agencies

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has advocated for the independence of anti-graft agencies in order to strengthen their operations.

He said the agencies would do better if granted financial autonomy through their inclusion among institutions on the first-line charge.

The former vice-president also suggested that anti-graft agencies should be under the supervision of the National Assembly.

Atiku said this in a speech entitled, “Good Governance and Development: Notes on Nigeria,” which he delivered at the 2nd Annual Convention of the Abia State Medical Association Alumni Association, UK, held at Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, Dartford, London.

He said for the anti-corruption war to achieve the desired results, premium must be placed on crime prevention through the removal of the opportunities that promote corruption.

The former Vice President equally explained that good governance, which he described as a prerequisite for development, required adequate planning because it was beyond managing day-to-day governance issues.

