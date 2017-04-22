Founding GM of News Agency of Nigeria dies at 89

The founding General Manager of News Agency of Nigeria and author of Eze Goes to School, Chief Onuora Nzekwu has died at the age of eighty-nine.

A member of Nzekwu family, Louis Chuke, who confirmed the death, said Chief Onuora Nzekwu died on Friday evening in his home in Onitsha, Anambra State, where he has been living since retirement.

Chief Nzekwu joined the Federal Civil Service as an editorial assistant at the Nigeria Magazine Division of the Federal Ministry of Information.

He worked as an editorial assistant from 1956 to 1958 when took over the position of editor-in-chief of the magazine.

In 1966 during the Nigerian civil war, he transferred his services to the Eastern Nigeria Public Service and returned to the federal service at the end of the crisis in 1970.

He served as General Manager of NAN from 1979 to 1985.

Chief Nzekwu wrote Troubled Dust, a novel that recounts the experiences of the civil war.

