Fourteen Retired Bishops Accuse Church Of England Leaders Of Not Listening To Gay Christian

Fourteen retired bishops have accused Church of England leaders of not listening to the voices of gay Christians.

The bishops said in an open letter that a new report on the Church’s stance on homosexuality tells of gay people’s pain, but has no authentic voices. The former bishop of Worcester said some people felt betrayed.

The letter comes ahead of a debate at the general synod on Wednesday, which includes the issue of gay marriage.

The Church published an official report on sexuality last month after three years of shared conversations with other Christians.

The report maintained the position that marriage in church should remain the lifelong union of a man and a woman.

The intervention from the former bishops, via their open letter, is seen as unusual.

The retired bishops, including former bishops of Oxford, Leicester and Newcastle, said sexuality had been a “long-standing source of concern and contention”.

