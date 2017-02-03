FRSC Commences Full Enforcement Of Installation Of Speed Limiting Device
February 3, 2017
The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has commenced nationwide monitoring of compliance of installation of speed limiting device on fleet operators.
The Benin Sector Commander, FRSC, Samuel Odukoya giving a situation report said the level of compliance in Benin is encouraging.
Reported by Pius Nsogho
