FRSC Commences Full Enforcement Of Installation Of Speed Limiting Device

February 3, 2017

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has commenced nationwide monitoring of compliance of installation of speed limiting device on fleet operators.

The Benin Sector Commander, FRSC, Samuel Odukoya giving a situation report said the level of compliance in Benin is encouraging.

Reported by Pius Nsogho

