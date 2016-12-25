Fun Seekers Visit Recreation Centres To Celebrate Christmas
December 25, 2016
All News, All other News, Edo News, Entertainment, Headlines, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports
78 Views
In the spirit of the Christmas celebration, fun seekers in Benin City took time out to visit recreation centres to spend quality time with family and friends.
Aigboje Ikhuoria reports that there was a large turn -out of fun seekers in recreational centres in Benin City .
Comments
comments
Check Also
Widows in Uzea Community in Esan North East Local Government Area, Edo State have benefited …