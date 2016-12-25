ITV mobile app
Fun Seekers Visit Recreation Centres To Celebrate Christmas

December 25, 2016

In the spirit of the Christmas celebration, fun seekers in Benin City took time out to visit recreation centres to spend quality time with family and friends.

Aigboje Ikhuoria reports that there was a large turn -out of fun seekers in recreational centres  in Benin City .

