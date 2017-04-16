ITV mobile app
Breaking News
Home » All News » Funseekers In Benin Troop To Recreation Centres To Celebrate Easter

Funseekers In Benin Troop To Recreation Centres To Celebrate Easter

April 16, 2017 All News, All other News, Edo News, Entertainment, Headlines, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports Leave a comment 75 Views

Fun seekers in Benin City have continued to troop in recreation centres in the mood of this year’s Easter celebration.

Aigboje Ikhuoria reports that kada cinema and entertainment center also witness large crowd of fun seekers from within and outside Edo State.

Comments

comments

Tags

Check Also

Benin monarch congratulates Gov. Godwin Obaseki

TweetThe Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare the Second, Oba of Benin has congratulated …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Husstorm Technology Ltd.
Independent Television/Radio © Copyright 2012 - 2017, All Rights Reserved