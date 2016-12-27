Funseekers Continue To Visit Recreational Spots In Benin

As the public holidays declared by the Federal Government continues, recreational spots in Benin City have continued to attract residents and holiday makers.
Patience Osarogiuwa, who visited some recreational spots filed in this reports.
As the public holidays declared by the Federal Government continues, recreational spots in Benin City have continued to attract residents and holiday makers.
Patience Osarogiuwa, who visited some recreational spots filed in this reports.
Tags federal government recreational spots
Former Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu has commended the Nigeria’s technical adviser, Gernot Rohr for …