Gambia’s President-Elect Adama Barrow Delivers First Christmas Message

President-elect of the Gambia, Adama Barrow has initiated a Think Tank to outline a three-year development strategy for the country.

Mr. Barro in his Christmas Day message to the nation said he intends to pursue the strategy if he assumes office on nineteenth January, 2017.

The strategy would seek to ensure that the Gambia remains a secular, democratic, sovereign country which would protect the rights of the citizenry and guarantee religious tolerance, contrary to the move by the outgoing government declaring the Gambia an Islamic Republic.

Mr. Barrow thanked, Christians in the country and the world at large for their prayers and support, wishing them a happy and prosperous New Year in advance.

The president-elect also used the occasion to announce that he has already commissioned a Think Tank, tagged the Agency for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development, comprised of seven experts drawn from politics, civil, economic, social, culture and the environment to coordinate the mobilization of experts who would prepare the developmental blueprint for his government.

Mr. Barro said he would rely heavily on his coalition team of veteran politicians for the realization of the initiative.

