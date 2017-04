Kings Bible Church choir, Upper Lawani, Benin City has emerged overall winner of the 2017 annual Easter Cantata of God’s Historic Church, GRA, Benin City.

Kingsley Uchegbu reports that over ten choir groups participated in the annual competition initiated twenty-five years ago by the founder of the Church and Esama of Benin, Sir, Chief, Doctor Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion.

