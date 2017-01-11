Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Gov. Mimiko inaugurates newly built mega school

Gov. Mimiko inaugurates newly built mega school

January 11, 2017

Ondo State Governor, Doctor Olusegun Mimiko has inaugurated the Saint James’s C.A.C mega primary school in Akure, the Ondo State Capital.

Omorowa Jonah reports that, the mega primary school initiative is part of ways to improve the quality of education in the state.

Roseline Ebhoramen presents details.

