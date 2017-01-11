Gov. Mimiko inaugurates newly built mega school
January 11, 2017
All News, All other News, Breaking News, Headlines, National News, Politics, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports
10 Views
Ondo State Governor, Doctor Olusegun Mimiko has inaugurated the Saint James’s C.A.C mega primary school in Akure, the Ondo State Capital.
Omorowa Jonah reports that, the mega primary school initiative is part of ways to improve the quality of education in the state.
Roseline Ebhoramen presents details.
Comments
comments
Check Also
President Muhammadu Buhari has decried the poor performance of the national Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, …