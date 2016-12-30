ITV mobile app
Gov. Mimiko Inaugurates Road Project In Ondo State

Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko has inaugurated the thirty-four point six-two kilometer Igbokoda-Ugbonla Road and two point five kilometer Igbokoda township road.

The road project with a definite purpose of linking the coastline of the state with the hinterlands as well as boost the socio-economic activities in the communities is in fulfilment of the electioneering promises of the present government in the state.

The report filed by Ondo State Correspondent, Omorowa Jonah is presented by Ikponmwosa Ugiagbe.

