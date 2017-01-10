Gov. Obaseki Unveil Plans To Revamp Fertilizer Plant In Auchi
January 10, 2017
Edo State Government is working on modalities to revitalize Edo Fertilizer Plant in Auchi. This was disclosed by the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki while speaking at the 2017 Auchi Day celebration.
The report filed in by Edo North Correspondent, MacDonald Irunokhai is
Reported by Ikponmwosa Ugiagbe.
