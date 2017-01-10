ITV mobile app
Gov. Obaseki Unveil Plans To Revamp Fertilizer Plant In Auchi

Edo State Government is working on modalities to revitalize Edo Fertilizer Plant in Auchi. This was disclosed by the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki while speaking at the 2017 Auchi Day celebration.

Reported by Ikponmwosa Ugiagbe.

