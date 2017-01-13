Gov. Olusegun Mimiko Inaugurates Caring Heart Regional Market

ITV mobile app
January 13, 2017

Ondo State Governor, Doctor Olusegun Mimiko has inaugurated the caring heart regional market, Owena.

The market will afford traders from all other states in the South West to carry out their trading activities.

The report filed by Ondo state correspondent, Omorowa Jonah is presented by Patience Osarogiuwa .

