Gov. Olusegun Mimiko Inaugurates Caring Heart Regional Market
January 13, 2017
Ondo State Governor, Doctor Olusegun Mimiko has inaugurated the caring heart regional market, Owena.
The market will afford traders from all other states in the South West to carry out their trading activities.
The report filed by Ondo state correspondent, Omorowa Jonah is presented by Patience Osarogiuwa .
