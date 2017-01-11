Gov. orders NSCDC to vacate its state headquarters

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has ordered the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to vacate its state command headquarters located along Afao Road with immediate effect or pay Twenty-seven point five million naira to government coffers within five days.

The state government during the administration of Chief Segun Oni allocated the facility to the NSCDC in 2010 to ease the accommodation problems faced by the security agency and other Federal Government institutions.

The complex was initially constructed by Governor Fayose during his first stint in office and was commissioned by former President Olusegun Obasanjo but was abandoned after Fayose was impeached from office in 2006.

In a bid to put them into functional use, Governor Segun Oni allocated the buildings to federal government parastatals some of which included National Population Commission, National Orientation Agency, National Open University of Nigeria, among others since Ekiti State was yet to have a Federal Secretariat.

