Tuesday, December 27, 2016
ITV mobile app
Breaking News
Home » All News » Gov. Shettima Calls For Probe Of FG’s N500m Chibok School Reconstruction

Gov. Shettima Calls For Probe Of FG’s N500m Chibok School Reconstruction

December 27, 2016 All News, All other News, Headlines, National News, Politics, Society & People, Top Stories Leave a comment 10 Views

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima has called for detailed investigation into the five hundred million naira said to have been released for the reconstruction of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok.

Governor Shettima told residents of Chibok that the government would pressurise the Federal Government to uncover those who might have diverted the money.

The governor lamented that a lot of individuals and groups have turned the misfortune of Boko Haram victims into a money making venture.

He said it was important to determine how much was released to the contractor handling the project as the school has remained in a state of disrepair.

Comments

comments

Tags

Check Also

Colombia Plane Crash Tied To Human Error

Investigation has revealed that, the plane crash that killed seventy one people in Colombia last …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Husstorm Technology Ltd.
Independent Television/Radio © Copyright 2012 - 2016, All Rights Reserved