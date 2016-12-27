Gov. Shettima Calls For Probe Of FG’s N500m Chibok School Reconstruction

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima has called for detailed investigation into the five hundred million naira said to have been released for the reconstruction of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok.

Governor Shettima told residents of Chibok that the government would pressurise the Federal Government to uncover those who might have diverted the money.

The governor lamented that a lot of individuals and groups have turned the misfortune of Boko Haram victims into a money making venture.

He said it was important to determine how much was released to the contractor handling the project as the school has remained in a state of disrepair.

