ITV mobile app
Breaking News
Home » All News » Guatemala Mourns After Fire Kills 22 Girls In Shelter

Guatemala Mourns After Fire Kills 22 Girls In Shelter

March 9, 2017 All News, All other News, Society & People, World News 1 Comment 285 Views

Guatemala has declared three days of mourning after a fire in a government-run children’s shelter killed twenty two teenage girls and focused attention on allegations of sexual and other abuse in the facility.

Officials said most of the victims died of burns suffered from the fire in the Virgin of the Assumption Safe Home in San Jose Pinula, ten kilometers east of Guatemala City.

A total of thirty eight other people were injured, 16 of them in critical condition, hospital, President Jimmy Morales said that he has ordered the dismissal of the shelter’s director.

The fire was believed to have started during an overnight rebellion in the center, which holds nearly double the four hundred people it was designed to house.

Human rights activists held a vigil Wednesday night, lighting candles and placing flowers outside the shelter and in the main square in Guatemala City. Reports say those killed were aged between fourteen and seventeen.

Comments

comments

Tags

Check Also

Importance of weather forecast in focus on World Meteorological Day

TweetThe need for farmers to utilize this year’s rainfall to boost food production has been …

One comment

  1. Airline Booking
    March 22, 2017 at 4:37 am

    QATAR AIRWAY ONLINE BOOKING CALL 07069724297 FOR BOOKING AND TICKETING ASSISTANCE,

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Husstorm Technology Ltd.
Independent Television/Radio © Copyright 2012 - 2017, All Rights Reserved