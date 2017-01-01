House Of Igbinedion Holds 2017 Early Morning Dew Thanksgiving
January 1, 2017
All News, All other News, Edo News, Headlines, Religion, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports
1 Views
The year 2017 early morning dew thanksgiving service organized by the House of Igbinedion to usher in the New Year has been held amidst funfare.
Efosa Uwangue reports that the ceremony afforded the House of Igbinedion the opportunity to thank God for his protection through out 2016.
Comments
comments
Check Also
Russian President, Vladimir Putin has ruled out a tit-for-tat response after the US expelled thirty-five …