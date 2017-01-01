ITV mobile app
House Of Igbinedion Holds 2017 Early Morning Dew Thanksgiving

January 1, 2017

The year 2017 early morning dew thanksgiving service organized by the House of Igbinedion to usher in the New Year has been held amidst funfare.

Efosa Uwangue reports that the ceremony afforded the House of Igbinedion the opportunity to thank God for his protection through out 2016.

