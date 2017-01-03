ITV mobile app
Breaking News
Home » All News » IDP’s In Edo State Seek Financial Assistance To Enhance Educational Pursuit

IDP’s In Edo State Seek Financial Assistance To Enhance Educational Pursuit

January 3, 2017 All News, All other News, Edo News, Headlines, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports Leave a comment 19 Views

About three hundred persons at the camp of the internally displaced persons, who wrote WAEC and JAMB in 2016 are seeking assistance from members of the public to further their educational pursuits.

Best Mbiere, who visited the camp today reports that the displaced persons are in dire need of basic amenities, particularly food.

Comments

comments

Tags

Check Also

Donald Trump Dismisses North Korea’s Claim Of Developing Missiles Capable Of Striking America

Donald Trump has dismissed North Korea’s claim to be developing missiles capable of striking America. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Husstorm Technology Ltd.
Independent Television/Radio © Copyright 2012 - 2017, All Rights Reserved