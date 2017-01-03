IDP’s In Edo State Seek Financial Assistance To Enhance Educational Pursuit
January 3, 2017
About three hundred persons at the camp of the internally displaced persons, who wrote WAEC and JAMB in 2016 are seeking assistance from members of the public to further their educational pursuits.
Best Mbiere, who visited the camp today reports that the displaced persons are in dire need of basic amenities, particularly food.
