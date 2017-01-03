IGP Disagree With Catholic Archdiocese On Casualties In Kaduna Crisis

ITV mobile app
Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has disagreed with the Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan on the number of people killed in the southern Kaduna crisis.

The church had alleged that the unrest had claimed over eight hundred lives in fifty villages in the area.

Idris who disputed the claim in Abuja at the New Year dinner organised by the police for their personnel did not however give the ‘correct’ figures.

The IG stressed the need for religious, community and political leaders to be patriotic in their endeavours for peace to reign in the country.

The IG who cautioned Nigerians against actions that could cause unnecessary tension which could lead to the destruction of lives and property, urged the people to live in peace with one another despite religious and ethnic differences.

