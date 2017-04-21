IGP Encourages Nigerians To Expose Corruption And Misconduct In The Police

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has encouraged Nigerians to expose corruption and misconduct in the police by using the various social media platforms set up for the purpose.

He assured the people that any police officer found wanting would be severely punished, noting that public scrutiny of the men and women of the Force would contribute to discipline in the service.

Mr. Idris stated this in Abuja during the inauguration of the partnership between the police and Akin Fadeyi Foundation on an anti-corruption initiative titled ‘Corruption, not in my country’.

The IG, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, said he had instituted various reforms and programmes to make the police more accountable, responsible and reliable.

