INEC Chairman and electoral commissioners strategise ahead 2019 elections
April 19, 2017
Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmud Yakubu has met with Electoral Commissioners at INEC headquarters in Abuja to discuss the modalities and procedure of the ongoing registration exercise ahead of the 2019 general elections.
Ikponmwosa Ugiagbe has details.
