IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Rejects Secret Trial

The secret trial of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu and three others has commenced at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The accused, Nnamdi Kanu, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi, who are on trial for treasonable felony and terrorism were shielded from the public in the courtroom.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako on thirteenth December, 2016, ruled that the identity of witnesses in the matter would be protected but at today’s sitting, the judge and parties were all shielded from public view.

There was heavy presence of security personnel within and around the court premises.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra has said that it invited international observers to monitor the trial of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In a statement, the group accused Justice Binta Nyako as being from the same place with President Muhammadu Buhari and also being a core practicing muslim, a development it said will rob their leader of fair trial.

